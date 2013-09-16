Popular Mechanics
Issue: Dec, 1936
Posted in: Automotive
Tags:
Posted: 09/16/2013
No Comments on Blackboards in Parking Garage (Dec, 1936)

Blackboards in Parking Garage (Dec, 1936)

Blackboards in Parking Garage

Speed Up Service To assure that the motorist’s wishes as to service would be carried out correctly by the attendants, the owner of one parking garage made up a number of small blackboards which could be hung on the bumpers. When a motorist drove in, he was handed a blackboard on which he wrote the time he wanted the car delivered in the morning or any servicing, such as greasing, washing, oil changing, etc. This served as a reminder to the attendants to have the car ready.

Related posts:

  1. Garage ‘Without WALLS for Car Parking (Jun, 1931)
  2. “Pigeonhole” Parking Lot (Aug, 1951)
  3. Push-button Parking (Oct, 1946)
  4. OWNERS CO-OPERATE IN ELECTRIC CAR GARAGE (Sep, 1915)
  5. PIGEONHOLE GARAGE (May, 1952)
0 comments
Submit comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Advertisements:

Categories:

Archives

Subscribe


RSS Feed RSS - Posts

RSS Feed RSS - Comments

Recent Comments