Blackboards in Parking Garage (Dec, 1936)
Blackboards in Parking Garage
Speed Up Service To assure that the motorist’s wishes as to service would be carried out correctly by the attendants, the owner of one parking garage made up a number of small blackboards which could be hung on the bumpers. When a motorist drove in, he was handed a blackboard on which he wrote the time he wanted the car delivered in the morning or any servicing, such as greasing, washing, oil changing, etc. This served as a reminder to the attendants to have the car ready.