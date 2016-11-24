COMPUTER SEX? (Oct, 1977)
Tease.
COMPUTER SEX?
Not yet… but the INFO 2000 ADAPTER MATES the BEST HARDWARE to the FINEST SOFTWARE.
INFO 2000 ADAPTER and Disk Monitor + PerSci Drives and Intelligent Controller + TDL Software + your S-100 or Digital Group Z-80 Computer = the fastest, most useful microcomputer system for your money.
HARDWARE Interfaces the PerSci Disk System to your S-100 or Digital Group Z-80 Computer. The INFO 2000 ADAPTER frees all your memory for your programs by providing space on the interface card for a host operating system and scratch pad RAM. The ADAPTER can be used for 8080 computers, but not with Z-80 software.
SOFTWARE INFO 2000 can supply complete software including FORTRAN, 8K and 12K BASICS (Extended for Disk), powerful Text Editor and Word Processor, and Macro-Assembler. Use of all this software is made possible with the INFO 2000 ADAPTER and Disk Monitor.
DOCUMENTATION Included with your ADAPTER is Assembly Manual, Disk Monitor User’s Guide, and Interface Manual.
WARRANTY 90 days. Full service is available after your warranty expires.
PRICE $120 Kit………………..$195 Assembled and tested
Use the adapter that PerSci uses in their own computers… the INFO 2000 ADAPTER
OR…
Buy the complete INFO 2000 SYSTEM. Just plug it into your Z-80 computer. Power on and you’re ready to go.
Includes PerSci Model 277 Dual Drive with case and power supply, PerSci Model 1070 Intelligent Controller with DOS in firmware, INFO 2000 ADAPTER and INFO 2000 Disk Monitor, which resides in 3 EPROMs. We’ll customize our Monitor to your I/O configuration.
Digital Group Owners note: Now you can use any RS 232 terminal, modem or printer, because the INFO 2000 ADAPTER, which plugs directly into your memory bus, provides you up to 2 optional RS 232 serial ports.
WARRANTY 90 days. All PerSci warranties and guarantees apply.
PRICE INFO 2000 SYSTEM complete is just $2,525. Write us for complete information and price lists.
INFO 2000 4901 Tara Terrace • P.O. Box 3196 Culver City, California 90230 Telephone (213) 559-7121