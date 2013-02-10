I WANT MEN! (Nov, 1936)
I WANT MEN!
Tea and Coffee Routes Paying up to $60.00 in a Week!
ROUTES Going Fast!
Hurry before someone else snaps up your locality. Look what others have reported: Whitcomb, $146 in a week; Geisler, $129 in a week; Ruby Hannen, a woman, $73 in a week.
FORDS GIVEN TO PRODUCERS AS A BONUS.
Your earnings begin at once! I’ll help you start, send you a complete outfit — positively everything you need—without money risk to you. Full time pays up to $60.00 in a week; spare time up to $5.00 in a day.
OWN A PERMANENT ROUTE WITH BIG CASH PROFITS Tea and Coffee Routes pay big cash earnings because people must buy foods and other necessities daily. You call on a regular list of consumers in your locality, supply their needs for over 250 food products and home necessities, take in all the cash and keep a big share for yourself. Brand new Ford Tudor Sedans given producers as a bonus in addition to cash profits. Complete details sent absolutely free.
SEND NO MONEY—Just Your Name If you are out of a Job, or need extra money to help pay bills, buy clothing, pay off the mortgage, buy yourself a home — you may be Just the \ person I am looking for. Rush me your name—no money—so I can lay all the facts before you, then you can decide for yourself. No experience needed. Thirty-day no-money-risk trial. Send name on coupon or penny post-card for complete details—free; no obligation. Act at once.
ALBERT MILLS 8754 Monmouth Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio.
ROUTE COUPON
ALBERT MILLS, ROUTE MGR., 8754 Monmouth Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio.
Without obligation to me. rush free facts about your Tea and Coffee Route Plan. Tell me how I can make up to $60 in a week and get a Ford Sedan as a bonus.
$3K a year was pretty good money in ’36. Plus I’d love to get a brand new Ford for my troubles!
I remember reading Oscar Fraley’s “Untouchables” and it was stated that Eliot Ness made something like $800 a year as a G-man
But money was worth something back then
And this decades before homosexuality was legalized. Sir, I salute you!
Get in line, honey.
Yup, that guy’s clearly calculating how many rent boys he can afford.
It’s weird that it was called a “tea and coffee” business, since those are two groceries that people really, really do NOT need to buy daily.
In 1936 proper home refrigerators were available but still not common (you were probably still lucky if you even had an Icy Ball https://en.wikipedia.or… and not just a wooden icebox), so daily or near-daily shopping for various perishable groceries was still common. Given that, there might really have been some money in this business. According to ancient tradition, though, the advertisement probably greatly exaggerates the money available.
The average household income in the USA in 1936 was under $1400. I suppose you could make sixty bucks a week if you were the sole door-to-door grocery man in a wealthy neighbourhood. But this was the middle of the Great Depression, so I wouldn’t have started browsing paint colours for my free car just yet.
Daniel – with fewer people owning cars then, and more people living in rural areas, they tended to buy things from traveling salesmen more often.
As late as the 1960s, when living in a somewhat isolated area, we got delivery of dairy (milk, cream, butter, eggs, fruit juices, ice cream, etc), bakery (bread, but also cakes and such on order), dry cleaning (and film processing as an odd sideline), fish on Fridays (with knife sharpening as a sideline), etc etc. Then there was the Fuller Brush Man, Avon, Regal, etc.
Fair enough. Given that the grocery-man would have to supply his OWN vehicle while waiting for that certain-to-arrive free Ford, though, I’d still be astonished if he could make anything like the advertised money in 1936. Rural areas might have a good number of customers in total, but, as you say, that’s specifically because they’re a lot further apart.
Apparently Mr Mills real name was Mihalovitch….
http://4.bp.blogspot.co…
The company was American Home Products, makers of ZANOL brand packaged foods, NEVER sold in stores.
Will this remain as the last post for Modern Mechanix blog: I Want Men?
Like soldiers, old blogs never die, they just fade away.
I miss Modern Mechanix. Hope you can resume someday. Thanks so much for all the research and memories!