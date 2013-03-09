Posted in: Site News
Posted: 09/03/2013
4 Comments on I’m Back / New Web Host

I’m Back / New Web Host

Heya everyone, I’m back from my prolonged break. Thanks for your patience. I’ve got some good new stuff coming soon, including the craziest software distribution scheme you’ve ever seen.

On addition, I’ve changed web hosts, so please let me know if you experience any issues or performance problems with the site.

–Charlie

Related posts:

  1. Sorry For the Downtime
  2. BE THE PERFECT HOST! COMPLETE PORTABLE HOME BAR (Nov, 1959)
  3. Site Redesign (Aug, 1934)
4 comments
  1. pwilliam56 says: September 3, 201312:50 pm

    Glad that you are back, Charlie, and many thanks for the new material that all of us can read and reminisce over.

  2. Michael Baker says: September 5, 20132:36 pm

    Glad to have you back. My new favorite website.

  3. Hirudinea says: September 5, 20134:22 pm

    Welcome back, and I look forward to you giving me free software. 🙂

  4. Charlene says: September 6, 20131:15 pm

    Welcome back!

Submit comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Advertisements:

Categories:

Archives

Subscribe


RSS Feed RSS - Posts

RSS Feed RSS - Comments

Recent Comments