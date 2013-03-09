I’m Back / New Web Host
Heya everyone, I’m back from my prolonged break. Thanks for your patience. I’ve got some good new stuff coming soon, including the craziest software distribution scheme you’ve ever seen.
On addition, I’ve changed web hosts, so please let me know if you experience any issues or performance problems with the site.
–Charlie
Glad that you are back, Charlie, and many thanks for the new material that all of us can read and reminisce over.
Glad to have you back. My new favorite website.
Welcome back, and I look forward to you giving me free software. 🙂
Welcome back!