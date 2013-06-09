IMPORTS FROM FOREIGN LANDS (Aug, 1954)
Buying stuff that’s made in a foreign country is somewhat less exciting and exotic nowadays…
FREE To New Members!
Free to new members of the International Traders Guild-many unusual, useful products from France, Japan, Germany and other foreign lands, and trade bulletins listing hundreds of import bargains to sell at high U.S. prices. Also requests from overseas buyers for U. S. exports. Opportunity, men -women, profitable, world-wide, mail order business at home; or travel abroad; no capital needed. 2,000 members in 42 countries. 7th successful year. FREE details. Mellinger Co., Dept. A258, 1717 Westwood, Los Angeles 24, Calif
Nowadays you’ed be lucky to find something that WASN’T imported from a foreign land!