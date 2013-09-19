Life
Issue: Jun, 1949
Inhale to your heart’s content! (Jun, 1949)

Now… a milder, cooler smoke you can –

Inhale to your heart’s content!

Welcome news! A really mild, flavorful smoke that enters your mouth pleasantly cool and filtered. Embassy’s extra length of fine, mellow tobaccos provides extra enjoyment plus an extra margin of protection. With Embassy, you can inhale to your heart’s content!

Longer!

Milder!

Cooler!

1 comment
  1. blast says: September 19, 20138:13 pm

    “Inhale to your heart’s content!”

    Yeah, and your lungs’ dismay.

    RIP Dad, age 64, pneumonia. RIP Mom, age 64, lung cancer.

