This is the first in a great series of ads for New Departure ball bearings, none of which have anything to do with ball bearings.
Letter-Matic 1960?
NEW DEPARTURES OF TOMORROW
Think of dashing through your correspondence with this imaginary scribe! It converts your voice into electronic impulses which type, micro-record, fold, insert, seal, address and stamp letters almost as fast as you can dictate!
It’s just a notion now! But when some foresighted engineer works it out, you can bet New Departure will be called in to design the right ball bearings to keep these intricate parts working smoothly. New Departure works with engineers right from the planning stage to develop the exact bearing for even the newest departure in design.
NEW DEPARTURE â€¢ DIVISION OF GENERAL MOTORS â€¢ BRISTOL, CONNECTICUT
NEW DEPARTURE BALL BEARINGS
NOTHING ROLLS LIKE A BALL
Computer voice-recognition software. No ball bearings required.
