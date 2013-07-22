Modern Mechanix
Issue: Oct, 1935
Posted in: Automotive, Origins
Tags:
Posted: 04/25/2006
1 Comment on Nickel Meter Stops Overparking (Oct, 1935)

Nickel Meter Stops Overparking (Oct, 1935)

OKLAHOMA CITY is cashing in on its car- parking problem by charging all motorists a nickel to park for from 15 minutes up to an hour, depending on location. At each parking space on the curb is a nickel meter. When a nickel is inserted, a clock mechanism raises a red indicator for the allotted time. The traffic policeman, on making the rounds, passes out tickets where no indicator is showing.

1 comment
  Today in 1935: The First Parking Meter Is Installed | oldjunkcar.com says: July 22, 20134:51 pm

    […] popular among towns strapped for cash and garnered some national press. The October 1935 issue of Modern Mechanix magazine included a short piece about the new nickel meters that had popped up in Oklahoma City, […]

