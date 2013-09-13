SPEED OF MACHINE AND MAN CAUGHT BY CAMERA (Jan, 1924)
Thrills that electrified spectators at an automobile race and soccer game are reproduced by lucky “snaps” of quick-action cameras. The player in one picture has just made a goal by bunting the ball through the posts with his head, a feat seldom witnessed, but the photographer caught the play. And as the mechanician of a speeding car in a recent road race in Germany was looking out for tire trouble, the other picture was snapped as the car rounded a curve at terrific speed. Despite the rapidity of the camera *shutter, the quickness of movement of both subjects caused distortion.
The picture of the car implies that it was taken with a “blind” type shutter using a slit that moved upwards during the exposure, as the top part of the car is ahead of the bottom. It reminds me of the Hanna-Barbera cartoon “Speed Buggy” in the 1970s, which was drawn this way when going fast.