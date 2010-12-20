The FRANKLIN CAR (Apr, 1916)
The FRANKLIN CAR
ONE of the most interesting things in the whole automobile situation is the type of men who own and drive Franklin Cars.
The list of Franklin owners shows a most remarkable average as to substantial rating and strong position in affairs.
The typical Franklin owner is a successful man who thinks for himself: and who owes his place in the world to his habit of getting the facts and using his own judgment.
The point we make is that the Franklin owner as a rule is a man who can afford any price car. He sees in the Franklin the best use of his money— and his whole habit of life has taught him to seek efficiency.
Every practical-minded motorist should read the new book, “Why the Average Motorist’s Dollar is Shrinking.” Send us your name on a post card for a copy.
FRANKLIN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY, Syracuse, N. Y.
Franklin Automobiles . . . for the DAPPER gentleman!
Apparently they were a high end car put of of business by the Depression.
Franklin museum here
Seems that the founder of the company is the person who coined the term “die cast”.
Jay Leno ones one as well
If you don’t want one of our cars, what does that say about you?
This is the logical error known as “post hoc ergo propter hoc” – “after that, therefore because of that”. Superior people buy our cars, therefore if you buy one of our cars you will be one of the superior people.
Homo? Or Metro-??
Don – No, the Metro was a much smaller car. Any of them.
But as to the gentlemen pictured, they seem to have a mentor/mentee type relationship, to me. And both somewhat upper class, to boot.
“…the whole automobile situation” cracks me up!
The Franklin was a very advanced car for the day, ahead of its time in some respects by decades. The company ultimately failed for two reasons: because it was too far ahead of its time and didn’t look like or work like its contemporaries, and because it was still marketed as a high-end luxury car when most other pioneer automakers were mining the midrange market by the time the Depression hit.
They were fabulous cars. ” If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up. ” 🙂