TOUGH but oh so gentle (Feb, 1941)
TOUGH but oh so gentle
TOUGH on Oil-Pumping • GENTLE on Cylinder Walls
Of course you can continue driving an oil-pumping car. But the longer you go, the greater chances you take — because excessive oil consumption forecasts rapid cylinder wear.
Save oil, and save your cylinders too … install Hastings Steel-Vent Piston Rings at the first sign of oil-pumping.
Note to Used Car Buyers: Ask the dealer if it’s Steel-Vent Reconditioned. It’s a better buy if it is.
HASTINGS MANUFACTURING COMPANY
HASTINGS, MICHIGAN
Toronto and Winnipeg
HASTINGS
STEEL-VENT PISTON RINGS
Stop Oil-Pumping
IN CARS, TRUCKS AND TRACTORS