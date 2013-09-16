Popular Mechanics
TOUGH but oh so gentle (Feb, 1941)

TOUGH but oh so gentle

TOUGH on Oil-Pumping • GENTLE on Cylinder Walls

Of course you can continue driving an oil-pumping car. But the longer you go, the greater chances you take — because excessive oil consumption forecasts rapid cylinder wear.

Save oil, and save your cylinders too … install Hastings Steel-Vent Piston Rings at the first sign of oil-pumping.

Note to Used Car Buyers: Ask the dealer if it’s Steel-Vent Reconditioned. It’s a better buy if it is.

HASTINGS MANUFACTURING COMPANY
HASTINGS, MICHIGAN
Toronto and Winnipeg

HASTINGS
STEEL-VENT PISTON RINGS

Stop Oil-Pumping

IN CARS, TRUCKS AND TRACTORS

