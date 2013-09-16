Wire Recorder Saves Time by Handling Data on Photographs (Dec, 1950)
Wire Recorder Saves Time by Handling Data on Photographs
Photographers who do considerable work in the field can save time by using a wire recorder to keep track of pertinent information. Details and remarks can be recorded in a moment and then edited later when time is available. The recorder is set up in the front seat of the car, and the necessary 110-volt a.c. is supplied by a war-surplus converter carried in the trunk.
Robert H. Horn, Yakima, Wash.
“the necessary 110-volt a.c. is supplied by a war-surplus converter carried in the trunk”, how technology has changed in 63 years/
Where else would you put one of these? Under the hood?
