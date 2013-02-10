Modern Mechanix

.
Robbing the Sea of its Salt
OUT IN California salt is being recovered from sea water in commercial quantities. The pictures below show details of the process.
In this shallow pond sea water is evaporated and its salt content crystallized out. Note the ridges of salt along the edges of the pond.
Lawn Mower Has Small Removable Blades Permitting Easy Sharpening
THE old style cutting blade of the lawn mower has gone by the board and manufacturers have come out with a new type of clipper which promises to level off the grass with a greater degree of ease.
The Wieliczka Salt Mine looks pretty amazing.
WONDERS OF AN UNDERGROUND WORLD
By BERLIN CORRESPONDENT
TECHNICAL WORLD MAGAZINE
WELL known to European tourists but passed by most globe trotters —who in their hurried journey across seas and continents, have no time to bestow on anything outside of the beaten tracks—are the salt mines of Wieliczka, Galicia, whose origin is lost in the darkness of the times, while their history is traced to about 1000 A. D. After being temporarily abandoned as a consequence of Tartar incursions and the resulting depopulation and impoverishment of the country, they were restored during the reign of Boleslas by immigrating Hungarian miners.
Speedy Sled From Wrecked Plane
WHERE do good airplanes go when they die? Here’s one that was reincarnated in the form of an ice sled, and is now capable of making 75 miles an hour over frozen Lake St. Clair near Detroit.
WHAT TO INVENT
THE BUILDERS
By S.E. Kiser
We trust a hundred times a day to bolts and bars and chains
As fearlessly we hurry forth in eager search of gains;
We go by anxious thousands to unfinished tasks or new,
Back in my Apple II days, I would occasionally get a magazine that came with a 5-1/4″ floppy inside. Later, of course, CD inserts became commonplace. But around the time I was learning to walk, Interface Age was shipping software by Flexi Disc. Little plastic records. First at 300, then 1200bps. It looked like it was insanely hard to get working but I find the idea that people went to this much trouble pretty inspiring.
I’ve attached some photos from my trusty BioniCam where you can see the binary nature of the disc, though I borked the focus ring so the 400x ones are a bit blurry.
Also, I wasn’t sloppy with the scanning. All that white crap in the record images is actually on the underside of the scanner glass. I guess I’m going to have to tear the thing apart and clean the inside too.
THE FLOPPY ROM #2
(Happy Computing with a General Ledger Account Program)
By popular request this month’s Floppy ROM™ is a business program rather than a software development program. The reception to Bud Shamburger’s General Payroll Package in the June issue was overwhelming with many additional requests for his General Ledger Package to be featured on a Floppy ROM™.
The title says “Boost Segrave’s Time”, and the caption says “an effort to lower the 231.362 m.p.h mark”. Don’t both of those sound like they mean to go slower rather than faster?
New Car Seeks to Boost Segrave’s Time
FOLLOWING on the success of Major H. 0. D. Segrave, England is going to try again to boost the world’s straightway speed record. By the time this appears in print the attempt probably will have been made.