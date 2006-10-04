Mechanix Illustrated
Issue: May, 1954
FORD ATMOS (May, 1954)

Meet the FORD ATMOS
ONE of the wildest “dream” cars ever to roll out of a Michigan experimental laboratory is the creature shown above, the FX-Atmosâ€”built by Ford and backed up by the determination that “it shall never be built for sale.” This, say the engineers, is purely a “car of the future,” however
it represents styling concepts that could easily appear in the Fords of a few years from now, if the general public accepts them. The engine design and other mechanical factors were not included in this project. Wheelbase is 105 inches; length: 220.58 inches; height: 48.1 inches.

8 comments
  1. Matt says: August 20, 20078:24 am

    I’m not sure why it was not mentioned in the
    article,perhaps national security or threat
    of the competition, but this car was designed
    to be run by a nuclear reactor. This was back
    in the fifty’s when nuclear accidents were still not fully understood and the atom was still fun. Just think about
    all the potential Chernobyl incidents we could
    of had at a minor fender benders.

  2. Harold says: August 30, 200710:22 am

    I love the fact that the front of the car could be used to skewer jaywalkers- that’ll make ’em think twice about crossing against the light. Plus, I don’t care how air conditioned that canopy is- the occupants are going to be cooked under that thing. I do, however, love it as an example of the Year 2000 as seen from the mid-fifties.

  3. Scott Mercer says: April 4, 20082:42 pm

    In spite of all its “futuristic” styling, this car’s styling remains firmly rooted in the 1950’s, though I will admit it looks like something from 1958 or 1959. Specifically, it looks the most like a Thunderbird from that period.

    Proving once again that designing a truly “futuristic” car (more than about 5 years out) is really a Fool’s Errand, since nobody can predict future styling trends with exactitude.

    But it does produce really cool looking prototypes.

  5. tony says: December 6, 20109:30 pm

  6. tony says: December 6, 20109:31 pm

    my question is `hidden because the U.S. government to fear this is a great car like ami and when I have money one makes me when I say this on youtube will not let me comment that this rare

