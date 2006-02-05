Scientific American
Issue: Jan, 1955
Automatic Home Laundry – 1965? (Jan, 1955)

NEW DEPARTURES OF TOMORROW

Automatic Home Laundry – 1965

Maybe it’s hard to imagine a home laundry that washes, dries, irons, folds. But it’s even harder to imagine this wonderâ€”or any otherâ€”working without ball bearings . . . New Departures.
In fact, New Departure ball bearings play an important role in just about every product with moving parts. For more than 50 years, manufacturers everywhere have counted on New Departure for bearings.

Why this confidence? It’s a matter of living up to a name. It means being first with new departures â€” like the Sealed-for-Life ball bearing. And New Departure will be ready tomorrow with the finest bearings . . . first!
NEW DEPARTURE â€¢ DIVISION OF GENERAL MOTORS â€¢ BRISTOL, CONNECTICUT

