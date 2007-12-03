COATS COAT COAT STORE AS NOVEL SALES SCHEME (Jul, 1936)
COATS COAT COAT STORE AS NOVEL SALES SCHEME
OVERSTOCKED with a large supply of men’s spring and winter coats, a clothier in Copenhagen, Denmark, adopted a unique sales scheme. He erected a scaffolding around his store building and completely covered it from roof to sidewalk with more than a thousand overcoats. The novel display attracted prospective customers in such droves that police were summoned. Although the police ordered the proprietor to remove the display, he succeeded in selling all the overcoats.
Why would a businessman in Copenhagen in 1936 have to liquidate his inventory?
Wow, good point. I hadn’t thought of that.
Denmark invaded in April 1940.
That guy must have been pretty sharp to extrapolate the future based on radio reports and newspaper articles of the day.
I hope he was able to get his family to the USA before all the other refugees.
In 1936 Europe was still pretty deep in the Great Depression.
The US was just starting to get ahead but faced 3 more years of high unemployment, devalued currency, etc.
Europe lagged about a year behind.
Aren’t businessmen always, anywhre, anytime, trying to get rid of their inventories? surely this guy was not selling luxury goods. or maybe he was an instalation artist very much ahead of his time. or maybe he was just a marketing genius.
Troelstrup’s a high-end menswear store that was founded in 1908 and is still around. This was a publicity stunt that they pulled when moving to their current location, and there just happened to be an american journalist visiting…
