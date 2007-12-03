Popular Science
Issue: Jul, 1936
Posted in: Cool, Just Weird
Posted: 03/12/2007
7 Comments on COATS COAT COAT STORE AS NOVEL SALES SCHEME (Jul, 1936)

COATS COAT COAT STORE AS NOVEL SALES SCHEME (Jul, 1936)

COATS COAT COAT STORE AS NOVEL SALES SCHEME

OVERSTOCKED with a large supply of men’s spring and winter coats, a clothier in Copenhagen, Denmark, adopted a unique sales scheme. He erected a scaffolding around his store building and completely covered it from roof to sidewalk with more than a thousand overcoats. The novel display attracted prospective customers in such droves that police were summoned. Although the police ordered the proprietor to remove the display, he succeeded in selling all the overcoats.

Related posts:

  1. Tomorrow’s Store Today (Jan, 1948)
  2. Skater Performs on Tiny Ice Rink in Store Window (Nov, 1939)
  3. Bear Skin Garb Boosts Gas Sales (Dec, 1931)
  4. Grow “ERMINE” Coats in Back Yard Rabbit Hutch (Sep, 1932)
  5. MM’S SHOWROOM OF 1936 AUTOMOBILES (Dec, 1935)
7 comments
  1. jayessell says: March 12, 20079:56 am

    Why would a businessman in Copenhagen in 1936 have to liquidate his inventory?

  2. Charlie says: March 12, 200710:20 am

    Wow, good point. I hadn’t thought of that.

  3. jayessell says: March 12, 20076:17 pm

    Denmark invaded in April 1940.

    That guy must have been pretty sharp to extrapolate the future based on radio reports and newspaper articles of the day.

    I hope he was able to get his family to the USA before all the other refugees.

  4. Stannous says: March 12, 20077:12 pm

    In 1936 Europe was still pretty deep in the Great Depression.
    The US was just starting to get ahead but faced 3 more years of high unemployment, devalued currency, etc.
    Europe lagged about a year behind.

  5. galessa says: March 13, 20073:01 am

    Aren’t businessmen always, anywhre, anytime, trying to get rid of their inventories? surely this guy was not selling luxury goods. or maybe he was an instalation artist very much ahead of his time. or maybe he was just a marketing genius.

  6. Una forma única de vender abrigos en Copenhagen | República Insólita says: November 10, 20114:07 am

    […] Fuente: Popular Science, nºjulio 1936 […]

  7. studer says: August 17, 20137:34 am

    Troelstrup’s a high-end menswear store that was founded in 1908 and is still around. This was a publicity stunt that they pulled when moving to their current location, and there just happened to be an american journalist visiting…

    http://troelstrup.com/d…

Submit comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Advertisements:

Categories:

Archives

Subscribe


RSS Feed RSS - Posts

RSS Feed RSS - Comments

Recent Comments