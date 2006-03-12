Cows Wear Pants (Oct, 1937)
Cows Wear Pants As Aid In War on Insects
Scientists now are dressing cows in pants. Strapped onto the hind quarters of a cow, as shown in the photograph at the right, the odd cattle trousers are used to collect specimens of ticks and other insects. These are sent to laboratories where extensive research is being made into the best methods for combating the unsanitary and annoying insect pests.
