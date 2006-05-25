Mechanix Illustrated
Issue: Jul, 1938
Proposes Orientable Roof-Top Airports For Cities (Jul, 1938)

It sure would screw up your property value if someone tried to build a billion ton sky-darkening airport over your house. Also I’m not quite sure why it needs to rotate…. bonus feature?

Proposes Orientable Roof-Top Airports For Cities
PROPOSED as a solution to the problem of locating an airport in the heart of any big city, a design for a long orientable runway, which would be mounted on circular tracks atop tall buildings, as sketched above, has been conceived by a French engineer.

  1. Chris Applegate says: May 25, 20061:10 am

    By rotating the runway they can point the planes into the prevailing wind, which means a shorter take-off distance, which has obvious benefits when space is limited.

    I’m interested in the identity of the “French engineer” – Le Corbusier (who was actually Swiss) was fascinated with planes and had conceptual plans integrating them with his skyscraper-dominated cities – aircraft literally flying off the tops of buildings and landing on others, an idea which has probably lost its appeal in recent years.

  2. Stannous says: May 25, 200611:57 am

    It does have a le Corbusier look about it

