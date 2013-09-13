What’s New (Jan, 1932)
NEEDED — A BIG SWATTER
This huge fly is a model, constructed for educational purposes at the Department of Agriculture, Washington.
(Harris & Ewing)
THIS TYPEWRITER IS MUSICAL
A German engineer, Herr Rundstater of Frankfort, after long litigation, has finally been granted patents on his invention of a typewriter by which musical notation may be written. It has a keyboard like the ordinary machine, but the type-bars carry notes and stems. By this means, much time may be saved.
(Keystone Views)
PHOTOGRAPHING THE INVISIBLE
By the use of ultra-violet light, Dr. Wirth of Charlottenburg, Germany, photographs gases which cannot be seen. The gas becomes luminous to the eye of the camera under the rays.
(Underwood & Underwood)
COLD LIGHT—150° BELOW ZERO!
For many years scientists have been endeavoring to produce light without heat. The ultimate purpose is to reduce the amount of power required for illuminating purposes. In his recent experiments, Dr. Polanyi, of Dahlem, Germany, has produced light by the action of vaporized sodium and chlorine gas in a highly-exhausted tube, cooled by liquid air. The atoms combine, producing a yellow glow, as illustrated in the photograph at the left; the photographic plate is quite sensitive to this light. By the glow, two of the staff chemists may be seen observing the action. When it has ended, after a few minutes, a fine deposit -of sodium chloride (common salt) has been deposited on the walls of the tube.
The complete set-up of Dr. Polanyi’s cold-light apparatus is illustrated above. For the present, this cold-light process does not meet the specifications for commercial exploitation; but its future development will be of interest.
(Keystone Views).
THE AUTOMATIC DINNER TABLE
The illustrations below show a dining room fitted up according to the invention of Victor Marmonier, of Lyons, France; which eliminates the personal attendance of a waiter. The table, as shown in the upper view, is connected with the kitchen by a railed track on which a conveyor slides; when the signal for the service of a course is given, the panel in the wall opens (center picture) and the smaller table rolls in, the door closing behind it. The service table has a revolving mechanism which offers dishes to each diner in turn; and moves on only after a pair have helped themselves. The revolving stand is shown clearly in the lower view.
In cross-section, the larger table, in the illustration above, is separated from the little service table by a shelf lower than the table top; on this are placed bottles, glasses, etc. When the guests have finished one course, the service table presents itself, receives the empty dishes, and returns to the kitchen for a fresh load. Its operation is electrical and almost automatic.